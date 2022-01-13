By Jared Samuelson

Emma Salisbury joins the podcast for a deep dive into the military-industrial complex as we explore her War on the Rocks article, “Lessons on the Littoral Combat Ship.”

Download Sea Control 309 – Lessons from LCS with Emma Salisbury

Links

1. “Lessons from the Littoral Combat Ship,” by Emma Salisbury, War on the Rocks, November 15, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.