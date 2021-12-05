Sea Control 299 – Maritime Insecurity in the Age of Revolutions

By Walker Mills

Dr. Vanessa Mongey and Dr. Tyson Reeder discuss their new books, Rogue Revolutionaries and Smugglers, Pirates and Patriots in a discussion that covers the role the maritime space played in spreading revolution in the western hemisphere during the “Age of Revolutions.”

