By Walker Mills
Dr. Vanessa Mongey and Dr. Tyson Reeder discuss their new books, Rogue Revolutionaries and Smugglers, Pirates and Patriots in a discussion that covers the role the maritime space played in spreading revolution in the western hemisphere during the “Age of Revolutions.”
Download Sea Control 299 – Maritime Insecurity in the Age of Revolutions
Links
1. Rogue Revolutionaries: The Fight for Legitimacy in the Greater Caribbean, by Vanessa Mongey, University of Pennsylvania Press, 2020.
2. Smugglers, Pirates and Patriots: Free Trade in the Age of Revolution, by Tyson Reeder, University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019.
3. Sea Control 239: “Things Done By Halves” by Walker Mills with Dr. BJ Armstrong, CIMSEC, April 11, 2021.
4. Dr. Mongey’s Website.
Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.