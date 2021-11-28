By Walker Mills

Admiral James Foggo III (ret.), former commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa; and commander NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples, joins the program to discuss his role as the dean of the Navy League’s newly established Center for Maritime Strategy.

Download Sea Control 297 — The Center for Maritime Strategy with Admiral James Foggo III (ret.)

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jared Samuelson.