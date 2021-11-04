By Jared Samuelson

Author Rachael Squire joins the podcast to discuss her new book on the Sealab experiments, the Cold War, and undersea geopolitics.

Download Sea Control 290 — Undersea Geopolitics with Rachael Squire

1. Undersea Geopolitics: Sealab, Science, and the Cold War by Rachael Squire, Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.