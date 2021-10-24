Sea Control 287 — Small Wars and More with Dr. Mark Folse

By Walker Mills

Historian Dr. Mark Folse joins the program to talk about Marine Corps history during the early 20th Century and his recent essay in Naval History Magazine, “Never Known a Day of Peace.” The discussion covers Marines in the Spanish American War, the Philippine Insurgency, interventions in Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, Mexico, China, the Dominican Republic, and their enduring relevance.

Links

1. “Never Known a Day of Peace,” by Dr. Mark Folse, Naval History Magazine, August 2021.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Dr. Ed Salo.