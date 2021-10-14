By Jon Frerichs

Rear Admiral Tom Williams, Dr. Tim Francis, and Dr. Shawn Woodford join the program to discuss the career of Admiral Richmond Kelly Turner and his role in planning the war in the Pacific during World War II.

Download Sea Control 284 – Planning the Pacific War and Admiral Richmond Kelly Turner

Links

3. The Two Ocean War: A Short History of the US Navy in the Second World War, by Samuel Eliot Morrison, Naval Institute Press, 2007.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.