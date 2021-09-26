By Jon Frerichs

Authors Dr. Theresa Larson (Marine) and Jon Macaskill (retired Navy SEAL) discuss their recent publication of the Mindfulness and Movement Experience Journal and their expanding business in assisting both veterans and others increase their mental and physical health.

Download Sea Control 279 – Mindfulness & Movement with Dr. Theresa Larson and Jon Macaskill

1. The Mindfulness and Movement Experience Journal, by Dr. Theresa Larson and Jon Macaskill, 2021.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the Sea Control podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.