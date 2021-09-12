Sea Control 275 – Make it Stick: Institutionalizing Wargaming

By Jon Frerichs

Authors Maj Ian Brown and Capt Ben Herbold are joined by Sebastian Bae to discuss their Marine Corps Gazette article, “Make it Stick. Institutionalizing Wargaming at EDCOM.”

1. "Make it Stick: Institutionalizing Wargaming at EDCOM," by Maj Ian Brown and Cpt Ben Herbold, Marine Corps Gazette, June 2021.

