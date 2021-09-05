By Walker Mills

U.S. Naval War College Professor Dr. Milan Vego joins the program for a far-ranging conversation on maritime strategy and operations that touches on force structure, the role of doctrine, and mission command. Dr. Vego is the author of 15 books and nearly 400 articles on these topics and more.

Download Sea Control 273 – Naval Strategy and Operations with Dr. Milan Vego

Links

1. Operational Warfare at Sea: Theory and Practice, by Milan Vego, Routledge, 2020.

2. Exercising Control of the Sea: Theory and Practice, by Milan Vego, Routledge, 2020.

3. Maritime Strategy and Sea Denial: Theory and Practice, by Milan Vego, Routledge, 2020.

4. General Naval Tactics: Theory and Practice, by Milan Vego, Naval Institute Press, 2020.

5. “On Littoral Warfare,” by Milan Vego, Naval War College Review, Spring 2015.

6. Naval Strategies in Narrow Seas, by Milan Vego, Routledge, 2003.



Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the Sea Control team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by David Suchyta.