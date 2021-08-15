By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Brian Chao and CAPT Hugues Canuel join the program for a discussion of rising and falling French seapower. The discussion spans the period from the Pax Britannica until post-World War 2 and includes comparisons of France’s evolving relationship with seapower to China’s rise today.
Sea Control 268 – French Seapower with CAPT Hugues Canuel and Dr. Brian Chao
Links
1. The Fall and Rise of French Seapower, France’s Quest for an Independent Naval Policy, 1940-1963 by CAPT Hugues Canuel, April 15, 2021. USNI Press
