Sea Control 261 – Service Support Squadron 10 with Ryan Hilger

By Jon Frerichs

Lieutenant Commander Ryan Hilger joins the program to discuss his recent CIMSEC article that explores current gaps and opportunities in maritime mobile basing and expeditionary logistics through a historical deep dive into the evolution of Service Support Squadron Ten and its contribution to the fight in the Pacific.

Links

1. “Service Squadron Ten and the Great Western Base,” by LCDR Ryan Hilger, CIMSEC, April 15, 2021.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.

