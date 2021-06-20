Sea Control 260 – The Best Defense is a Good Offense with ENS Kara Dowling

By Jared Samuelson

Building on the work of the legendary Wayne Hughes, ENS Kara Dowling examines offense as a ship self-defense tactic.

Links

Cost-Effectiveness of Offense as a Ship Self-Defense Tactic 1. “,” by ENS Kara Dowling, USNI Proceedings, April 2021.

2. “A Multiagent Stochastic Control Model for Adversarial Planning in Naval Operations: Cost Effectiveness of the Offense as a Ship Self-Defense Tactic,” ENS Kara Dowling, Phalanx 53, no. 3 (2020): 34-39.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.