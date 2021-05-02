Sea Control 246 – Beyond Static Spatial Management with Dr. Guillermo Ortuño Crespo and Andrea Galassi

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Guillermo Ortuño Crespo and Andrea Galassi join the show for a wide-ranging discussion on fisheries management, the difficulties caused by decades-old policy instruments, the increasing industrialization of the fishing industries, and potential management solutions for the future.

Links

1. “Beyond static spatial management: Scientific and legal considerations for dynamic management in the high seas,” by Guillermo Ortuño Crespo et al, Marine Policy, Vol. 122, December 2020.

2. “An ocean of surprises – Trends in human use, unexpected dynamics and governance and challenges in areas beyond national jurisdiction,” by Andrew Merrie et al, Global Environmental Change, Vol 27, July 2014.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast.