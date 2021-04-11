By Walker Mills

Dr. BJ Armstrong, a professor of naval history at the United States Naval Academy, joins the program to discuss his recent article, “Things Done By Halves: Observations from America’s First Great Power Competition,” in the Naval War College Review. He also discusses his recent book Small Boats and Daring Men: Maritime Raiding, Irregular Warfare, and the Early American Navy. The wide-ranging conversation covers early U.S. Naval history, privateering, gray zone warfare, Great Power Friction, and movies about the Age of Sail.

Download Sea Control 239 – Things Done by Halves with Dr. BJ Armstrong

Links

