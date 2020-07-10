By Alex Clarke

Howdy, it’s once again come to pass, another historically informed maritime current events podcast is inbound!

The Bilge Pumps is where three naval geeks who enjoy being monitored by the Russians (judging by the number of blonde ladies we don’t know who keep wanting to befriend us on Facebook whilst their embassy keep tagging us in photos – anyway listen and decide for yourself) have a chat about the world.

So what is episode four about? Well the #Bilgepumps team are talking about the history of aircraft carriers and which new frigate design looks like someone has smashed the head of a cylon and a clone trooper’s helmet together.

#Bilgepumps is a new series and new avenue, although it may no longer have the new car smell, in fact more of pinnaple/irn bru smell – but so far we are getting the impression it’s liked. Going forward, we’d very much appreciate any comments, topic suggestions, or ideas to be tweeted to the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

The Bilge Pumps 4 – Aircraft Carriers and Brand New Frigates

