Sea Control 215 – Bluetech: Gateway to the Undersea “Internet of Things”

By Andrea Howard

Imagine what life under the sea might look like with a subsurface “Internet of Things.” Sea Control welcomes Julie Angus and Michael Brasseur to discuss how this possibility can become a reality in the approaching decades. Julie, the CEO of Ocean Open Robotics, and Michael, who served as the first Director of the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Innovation & Coordination Cell, share their insider knowledge of the rise of bluetech and the global accelerator network.

Links

1. “Creating a Global Accelerator Network to Launch the Digital Ocean,” Julie Angus and Michael Brasseur, CIMSEC, November 3, 2020.

2. “The ‘Digital Ocean’ as the Model for Innovation in the Perfect Storm,” Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Michael Brasseur, Atlantic Council, August 19, 2020.

