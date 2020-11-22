By Jared Samuelson

Do you have a question about the Chinese Distant Water Fishing Fleet? Several questions? They’re all getting answered. Here. In the next hour. Following their popular article for CIMSEC, Dr. Tabitha Mallory and Dr. Ian Ralby join the program to discuss the fishing fleet off the Galapagos, the enforcement challenge for Ecuador, the importance of flag states, policy recommendations, and lots more!

Download Sea Control 212 – China’s Galapagos Fishing Fleet with Dr. Tabitha Mallory & Dr. Ian Ralby

“Evolution of the Fleet: A Closer Look at the Chinese Fishing Vessels Off the Galapagos,” Dr. Tabitha Mallory and Dr. Ian Ralby, CIMSEC, October 19, 2020.

