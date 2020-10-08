By Ruxandra Bosilca

This episode kicks off a special Sea Control podcast series focusing on women in maritime security. Dr. Jessica Larsen joins the program to discuss the importance of gender equality in the maritime sector, the main gender stereotypes that women face at sea, a number of initiatives addressing equality and inclusion in maritime professions, and more.

Download Sea Control 205 – Women in Maritime Security with Dr. Ruxandra Bosilca and Dr. Jessica Larsen

Links

1. Women in Maritime, IMO’s Gender Programme.

2. “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community,” Kitada, M., Carballo Piñeiro, L. & Mejia, M.Q, WMU J Marit Affairs 18, 525–530, 2019.

3. “How to get more women seafarers on board,“ Liezelle Kumalo and Denys Reva, Institute for Security Studies (ISS), July 7, 2020.

4. “Barriers to work highlighted by female seafarers at European Shipping Week,“ Nautilus International, February 24, 2020.

Ruxandra Bosilca is a Research Fellow at the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences and the Social Media Coordinator for CIMSEC.

