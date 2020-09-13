By Jared Samuelson
Start your Project Trident Regional Strategies Week off with a barnburner! Dr. Ioannis Grigoriadis and Dr. Jan Asmussen join the program to discuss Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Israel, Libya, Egypt, Italy, France, the EU, NATO, colliding frigates, forward-deployed fighters, natural gas … can I stop now? No? It’s a lot, and our guests will help you make sense of the tensions in the Eastern Med.
Download Sea Control 199 – The Eastern Mediterranean Question with Dr. Ioannis Grigoriadis and Dr. Jan Asmussen
Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.