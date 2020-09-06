By Jared Samuelson

The Royal Australian Army’s Commander Landing Force, COL Kim Gilfillan, joins the program to discuss Australian amphibious capabilities, including a deep dive into the history of Australian amphibious operations, and the evolution of Australian amphibious doctrine. We also discuss balancing relationships with the Royal Army, U.S. Army, and U.S. Marine Corps, how the Australian Army generates its forces, and more!

Download Sea Control 198 – Australian Amphibious Capabilities with COL Kim Gilfillan

Links

1. “Force from the Sea: Australia’s Amphibious Capability – An Update,” by Kim Gilfillan, The Cove, July 3, 2020.

2. The Cove

3. Strategic Update 2020

4. 2016 Defence White Paper

5. “Amphibious Operations and the Evolution of Australian Defense Policy,” by Peter J. Dean, Naval War College Review, Fall 2014.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

