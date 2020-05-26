By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Jill Goldenziel (@jillgoldenziel) joins me (@jwsc03) to discuss the origins and types of lawfare, lawfare at sea, how the Chinese are using lawfare in the South China Sea, and what the U.S. can do to fight back.
Download Sea Control 178 – Lawfare at Sea with Dr. Jill Goldenziel
Links
1. Goldenziel, Jill I., “Law as a Battlefield: The U.S., China, and Global Escalation of Lawfare,” (January 25, 2020). Cornell Law Review, Vol. 106, 2020.
3. “The U.S. Navy’s Shifting View of China’s Coast Guard and Maritime Militia,” by Ankit Panda, The Diplomat, April 30, 2019.
4. The Republic of The Philippines vs. The People’s Republic of China, The Permanent Court of Arbitration, July 12, 2016.
Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.