By Jared Samuelson

Sea story time! Join Rear Admiral (ret.) Dr. Chris Parry, CBE (@DrChrisParry), as he shares his experiences in the Falklands War as an aviator stationed aboard HMS Antrim. He recounts Operation Paraquet, the recapture of South Georgia, the attack on the Argentine submarine Santa Fe, his impressions of the attack on HMS Sheffield, and his experience in the battle of San Carlos Water.

Download Sea Control 176 – Down South in the Falklands with Rear Admiral (ret.) Dr. Chris Parry, CBE

Down South: A Falklands War Diary by Rear Admiral (ret.) Dr. Chris Parry, CBE

