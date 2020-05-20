Sea Control 175 – The Bilge Pumps

By Alex Clarke

A historically-informed maritime current events series – or possibly the Old Top Gear/The Grand Tour team if they were interested in navies. In this episode the #Bilgepump Crew discusses China in the East and South China Seas, the future of aircraft carriers, rail guns, arsenal ships, and oh so much history.

#Bilgepumps is a fresh new series, and we don’t know if it is going to be popular or hated, so we hope you like it and enjoy the discussion. For any comments or suggestions please tweet them at the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

