By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) joins Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) to discuss the impact the COVID-19 virus is having on the maritime industry and the Chinese economy. The two discuss petroleum/LNG, container shipping, fishing, cruise ships, and the Baltic dry index.
Sea Control 158 – COVID-19’s Impact on International Maritime Industry with Dr. Sal Mercogliano
