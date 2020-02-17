Interviews, Podcast

Sea Control 158 – COVID-19’s Impact on International Maritime Industry with Dr. Sal Mercogliano

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) joins Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) to discuss the impact the COVID-19 virus is having on the maritime industry and the Chinese economy. The two discuss petroleum/LNG, container shipping, fishing, cruise ships, and the Baltic dry index.

Links:

1. https://gcaptain.com/ships-are-skipping-china-and-its-causing-turmoil-for-trade/?utm_campaign=twitter&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=twitter

2.  https://maritime-executive.com/article/two-cruise-ships-deployed-on-humanitarian-missions

3. https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-to-evacuate-some-americans-from-diamond-princess-cruise-ship-11581733214?mod=e2tw

4. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html

5. https://maritime-executive.com/article/coronavirus-policies-disrupt-china-s-shipbuilding-industry

6. https://gcaptain.com/coronavirus-to-hit-u-s-retail-imports-in-february/?utm_campaign=twitter&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=twitter

7. https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1856164/cambodia-welcomes-liner

8. https://splash247.com/coronavirus-crude-contango-sees-floating-storage-stage-a-comeback/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

9. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-10/shipping-is-getting-smashed-by-coronavirus-in-more-ways-than-one

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

