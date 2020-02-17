By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sal Mercogliano (@mercoglianos) joins Jared Samuelson (@jwsc03) to discuss the impact the COVID-19 virus is having on the maritime industry and the Chinese economy. The two discuss petroleum/LNG, container shipping, fishing, cruise ships, and the Baltic dry index.

Sea Control 158 – COVID-19’s Impact on International Maritime Industry with Dr. Sal Mercogliano

Links:

1. https://gcaptain.com/ships- are-skipping-china-and-its- causing-turmoil-for-trade/? utm_campaign=twitter&utm_ medium=twitter&utm_source= twitter

2. https://maritime-executive. com/article/two-cruise-ships- deployed-on-humanitarian- missions

3. https://www.wsj.com/articles/ u-s-to-evacuate-some- americans-from-diamond- princess-cruise-ship- 11581733214?mod=e2tw

4. https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/index.html

5. https://maritime-executive. com/article/coronavirus- policies-disrupt-china-s- shipbuilding-industry

6. https://gcaptain.com/ coronavirus-to-hit-u-s-retail- imports-in-february/?utm_ campaign=twitter&utm_medium= twitter&utm_source=twitter

7. https://www.bangkokpost.com/ thailand/general/1856164/ cambodia-welcomes-liner

8. https://splash247.com/ coronavirus-crude-contango- sees-floating-storage-stage-a- comeback/?utm_source=dlvr.it& utm_medium=twitter

9. https://www.bloomberg.com/ news/articles/2020-02-10/ shipping-is-getting-smashed- by-coronavirus-in-more-ways- than-one

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...