Finalist Voting for the 2020 CIMSEC Forum for Authors and Readers Now Open

By Jimmy Drennan

We need your help determining which authors will be presenting at CFAR 2020! The authors of the top vote-getting articles will be invited to speak about their writing at the August 27 event, launched in partnership with the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA). Consider which authors you would like to hear and question, and which topics you would like to investigate. All CIMSEC members are eligible to vote at the bottom of the page for up to four nominees.

If you are not yet a CIMSEC member, it is free and easy to sign up here for eligibility to vote.

As always, thank you to the generous support of CNA and our authors for helping us bring you this event, and congratulations to the nominees!

CIMSEC Nominees

“Clausewitz, Corbett and Corvettes,” by Sascha Rackwitz

“How China has Overtaken Japan in Naval Power and Why it Matters,” by Toshi Yoshihara

VOTE NOW

*As a reminder, only CIMSEC members are eligible to vote, but it is free and easy to become one.*

Jimmy Drennan is the President of the Center for International Maritime Security. His views are presented in a personal capacity and do not necessarily reflect the views of any U.S. government department or agency. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...