Bilge Pumps Episode 26: An F-35 Deep Dive with Special Guest Steve George

Bilge Pumps, Episode 26. This is special, this is one of those times the Bilge Pumps team just gets amazed! We cannot believe how lucky we are to have this person come on our podcast yet again! This is Stephen George, Commander, Royal Navy (ret.), an aero engineer the likes of which you will rarely get to speak in public.

Last time, Commander George came to talk about his part in the unprecedented effort which went into achieving over 80 percent availability from nine aircraft for nearly 120 days during the 1982 Falklands War. This time again it will be the F-35, myth busting, context providing, actual explanations by a real engineer whose only concept of spin is the centrifugal force variety, not the make-things-sound-pretty variety.

Beware though, this interview was the fulfilment of Jamie’s dreams, after years of only hearing full declarative sentences from those with an axe to grind against the F-35. Finally, here was an engineer, who has worked closely with the project both in and out of uniform, prepared to be candid about its mistakes, but also be full-throated in explanation of why it did what it did and what it got right.

