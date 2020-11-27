Bilge Pumps Episode 25: Are we Dreaming? Is this just Fantasy?

By Alex Clarke

Welcome because this week the Bilge Pumps crew thinks they have escaped reality as they grapple with the news of the Type 32, Britain increasing its defense spending, and most importantly, the Bilge Pumps Curse.

So without much further ado, in Episode 25 good Jamie is back, bad news is our guest couldn’t make it. Good news is that thanks to Boris Johnson’s latest announcements and recent events we had plenty still to discuss. So sit back, relax, enjoy as poor Jamie does the work that should actually earn him a paycheck and tries to keep Alex and Drach from disappearing down all sorts of random rabbit holes.

In the past Alex has said that once it reached Episode 25 he could no longer claim that “#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue…” The crew is actually starting to get the hang of it, although they need to work on their endings…We can still hope you enjoy the easy listening relaxed atmosphere as our three normal crewmembers attempt to make sense of the world around them, all whilst imbibing a lot of Irn Bru and catering to the needs of some rather large fluffy research assistants who seem to only want us for our beds.

