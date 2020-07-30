Bilge Pumps 8 – Narco Subs, Mers El Kebir, and Naval Icebreakers

By Alex Clarke

Howdy, it is another historically informed maritime current events podcast! Or The Bilge Pumps as we three naval geeks of yore call it. As an explanation, well pretty much imagine three naval historians having a chat while carrying out a medieval re-enactment, but without the cool swords or place armor, plus it’s done by Skype and recorded…whilst sitting down.

So what is episode eight all about? Well, primarily it is questions from the listeners, Mark Naoier, Taurevanime, and someone on Discord who then deleted their post! The #Bilgepumps team is being sort of topical, in that there is an issue which has created a lot of tweets lately, namely narco subs and stealth car transporters. We also ask what is the legacy of Mers El Kebir, and finally, what will naval icebreakers be used for in the future?

#Bilgepumps is still a new series and new avenue, and although possibly no longer having the new car smell, we are getting the impression that it’s liked. But now we need you. Do you have suggestions for topics? Comments on how we could improve? Or most importantly, ideas for artwork, then please either tweet them to us the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps 8 – Narco Subs, Mers El Kebir & Naval Icebreakers

