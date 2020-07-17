By Alex Clarke

Hoots and hoorays, it’s yet another historically informed maritime current events podcast inbound! Or The Bilge Pumps as we three naval geeks call it. As an explanation, well pretty much imagine three naval historians having a chat while kayaking, but without the kayaks or the sinking, plus it’s done by Skype…So what is episode six about? Well the #Bilgepumps team is looking at physical dimensions of cybersecurity, such as what happens when people start destroying cables under the sea? And also, why are current government so bad at defense procurement, and what ships should nations be acquiring?

#Bilgepumps is still a new series and new avenue, and although possibly no longer having the new car smell, we are getting the impression that it’s liked. But now we need you. Do you have suggestions for topics? Comments on how we could improve? Or most importantly, ideas for artwork, then please either tweet them to us the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps 6 – Physical Cyber and Design for the Next War

