By Alex Clarke

We’ve made it to Episode 14 and no Russian ships have broken apart on us, although apparently their floating docks are now their biggest threat, and we did warn them in Episode 13. Well, as that is the norm, here is Bilge Pumps as we three regular naval geeks of easy listening disposition do call it.

Today we are joined by the highly esteemed CDR Salamander for a two-part show that can best be described as what would happen if you sat four naval history geeks down in a room and gave them endless drinks, snacks, and told them to fix what was wrong with navies today. Although, we’re not in the same room, not even the same time zone, and definitely not the same continent. Alongside our love of naval history, one of us boxes with springy creatures and fights daily battles with ravenous wildlife, another builds model railways, the third’s Australian, and the special guest hobby farms something the size of most UK dairy farms.

So after all that what is Episode 14 about? Well the #Bilgepumps team is being topical, so the Chinese fleet is massive, ever growing – more as an employment mechanism than a sensible strategy, but how does the west counter that? CDR Salamander joins us to help divine the answer.

#Bilgepumps is a still newish series and new avenue, although it may no longer have the new car smell, in fact more of pineapple and irn bru smell, with the faint whiff of cork, but we’re getting the impression it’s liked. So we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork tweeted to us the Bilge Pumps crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps 14: The Future of the Escort Fleet with Special Guest Cdr Salamander, Part 1



Download Bilge Pumps 14: The Future of the Escort Fleet with Special Guest Cdr Salamander, Part 2

