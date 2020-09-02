By Alex Clarke

By golly gumdrops it is Episode 13! Where has time gone? And you are still listening to us? Well, as that is the case, here is Bilge Pumps, as we three regular naval geeks of easy listening disposition do call it. It is a show that can best be described as what would happen if you sat three naval history geeks down in a room and gave them endless drinks and snacks, although we are not in the same room, not even the same time zone, and definitely not the same continent. In addition to our love of naval history, one of us boxes with springy creatures and fights daily battles with ravenous wildlife, another builds model railways, and the third is Australian.

So, what is Episode 13 about? Well the #Bilgepumps team is being topical, so of course it is mostly about it being Episode 13 and what that number means to us, why sailors are superstitious, and why the Russians should be really careful where they build ships.

#Bilgepumps is a new series and new avenue, although it may no longer have the new car smell, in fact more of pineapple/irn bru smell, with the faint whiff of cork– but we are getting the impression it is liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork. Please either tweet them to us the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Bilge Pumps 13 – Is 13 Lucky or Unlucky, Frankenstein Ships, and More

Links

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...