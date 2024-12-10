Sea Control 557 – CIMSEC’s Own Jared Samuelson

By Jared Samuelson and Walker Mills

Sea Control Executive Producer and co-host Jared Samuelson talks to co-host Walker Mills about his nearly five-year tenure running Sea Control and what he has learned after recording over 400 episodes of Sea Control.

Jared Samuelson is the Executive Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the podcast team at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast.