By Jared Samuelson and Walker Mills
Sea Control Executive Producer and co-host Jared Samuelson talks to co-host Walker Mills about his nearly five-year tenure running Sea Control and what he has learned after recording over 400 episodes of Sea Control.
Download Sea Control 557 – CIMSEC’s Own Jared Samuelson
Links
1. “Operational Tripolitan,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, December 13, 2019.
3. Write for CIMSEC.
Mentioned Podcasts (in order):
4. Sea Control 380: Underwriters of the United States with Dr. Hannah Farber.
5. Sea Control 460: Hulks of the Hamoaze with Emma Haddon.
6. Sea Control 269: General David Berger, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.
7. Sea Control 219: Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard.
8. Sea Control 169: Larry Bond and Sebastian Bruns on Harpoon, Red Storm Rising and Tom Clancy.
9. Sea Control 440: The Wager with David Grann.
10. Sea Control 20: Byan McGrath on Maritime Strategy.
11. Sea Control 260: The Best Defense is a Good Offense with ENS Kara Dowling.
12. Sea Control 203: A Near Miss with LTJG (ret.) Ken Sanger.
13. Sea Control 256: Reporting From the Sea with Ian Urbina.
Jared Samuelson is the Executive Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the podcast team at seacontrol@cimsec.org.
Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast.