By Jared Samuelson

ORF’s Samir Bhattacharya joins the program to explain the details of Ethiopia’s recent port deal with Somaliland and its geopolitical impact. Samir Bhattacharya is an Associate Fellow at ORF where he works on geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in the changing global order.

Download Sea Control 514 – Explaining Ethiopia’s Port Deal with Samir Bhattacharya

Links

1. “Understanding Ethiopia’s port deal with Somaliland and its geopolitical implications,” by Samir Bhattacharya, ORF Online, January 25, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.