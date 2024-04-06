By Jared Samuelson

Jennifer Parker and Peter Jones join the program to discuss Australian naval capabilities in the littoral. Of note, this episode was recorded prior to the release of the Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet review.

Jennifer served over 20 years in the Royal Australian Navy. She is an expert associate at the National Security College, Australian National University and an adjunct fellow in naval studies at the University of New South Wales. Peter served 40 years in the Royal Australian Navy and retired as a vice admiral.

Download Sea Control 508 – Australian Capabilities in the Littoral with Jennifer Parker and Peter Jones



Links

1. “Australian Naval Capabilities in the Littoral: Past, Present and into the Future,” by Jennifer Parker and Peter Jones, The Australian Naval Institute, December 6, 2023.

2. Sea Control 198 – Australian Amphibious Capabilities with Col Kim Gilfillan, CIMSEC, September 6, 2020.

3. Sea Control 472 – Littoral Security with Dr. Prakash Gopal, CIMSEC, October 19, 2023.

4. Saltwater Strategists podcast.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Addison Pellerano.