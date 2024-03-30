Sea Control 506 – What Wargames Reveal with Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider

By Ed Salo

Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider rejoins the podcast to discuss her article on what wargames reveal. Dr. Schneider is a Hoover Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Her research focuses on the intersection of technology, national security, and political psychology with a special interest in cybersecurity, unmanned technologies, and Northeast Asia.

1. “What Wargames Really Reveal: Outcomes Matter Less Than Who Pays and Who Plays,” by Jacquelyn Schneider, Foreign Affairs, December 26, 2023.

2. Stanford University Wargaming and Crisis Simulation Initiative.

