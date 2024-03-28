Sea Control 505 – Pirates of the Slave Trade with Dr. Angela Sutton

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Angela Sutton joins the program to discuss her book, Pirates of the Slave Trade – The Battle of Cape Lopez and the Birth of an American Institution. Angela is a social and digital historian of the Atlantic World interested in the tools and methods that preserve and widen access to the sources that help refine and redefine popular understandings of American slavery and its modern consequences.

