By Ed Salo

Heather Johnson, librarian for Special Collections for The National Museum of the Royal Navy, joins the program to discuss the museum and the British Special Service Squadron.

Download Sea Control 503 – The British Special Service Squadron with Heather Johnson



Links

1. British Special Service Squadron.

2. National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.