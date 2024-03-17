Podcast

Sea Control 503 – The British Special Service Squadron with Heather Johnson

Leave a comment

By Ed Salo

Heather Johnson, librarian for Special Collections for The National Museum of the Royal Navy, joins the program to discuss the museum and the British Special Service Squadron.

Download Sea Control 503 – The British Special Service Squadron with Heather Johnson


Links

1. British Special Service Squadron.

2. National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.