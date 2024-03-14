By Jared Samuelson

Former Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Scott Swift (ret.) joins us to discuss wartime command and control in the War of 2026 scenario. Admiral Swift commanded the U.S. Pacific Fleet from 2015 to 2018. In 2023, he served as a senior mentor for the Navy’s Large Scale Exercise and the Global wargame at the Naval War College.

Download Sea Control 502 – Wartime Command and Control with Admiral Scott Swift (ret.)

Links

1. “Wartime Command and Control,” by Admiral Scott Swift (ret.), Proceedings, January 2024.

2. Sea Control 254 – Defining Readiness with Admiral Scott Swift (ret.), CIMSEC, May 28, 2021.

3. “Admiral Scott Swift on Leadership, Risk, and a Life in the U.S. Navy,” by Christopher Nelson, CIMSEC, August 14, 2017.

4. The American Sea Power Project.

5. “To deter China, the US and Taiwan should seek asymmetric symmetry,” by Admiral Scott Swift (ret.) Heino Klinck, Defense News, January 25, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.