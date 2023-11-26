By Walker Mills

Dr. Frank Blazich, a curator of modern military history at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History and a Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, joins the program to discuss his book “An Honorable Place in American Air Power:” Civil Air Patrol Operations, 1942-1943. In his book, Dr. Blazich covers the founding of the Civil Air Patrol and its maritime missions. Dr. Blazich also shares observations about how this history provides lessons for the present and how the Civil Air Patrol might be better employed today.

Sea Control 482 – “An Honorable Place in American Air Power”: Civil Air Patrol Operations, 1942-1943 with Dr. Frank Blazich



Links

1. An Honorable Place in American Air Power:” Civil Air Patrol Operations, 1942-1943 by Frank Blazich, Air University Press, 2020.

2. Civil Air Patrol Air Force Auxiliary website.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Brendan Costello edited and produced this episode.