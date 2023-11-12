By Ed Salo
Major Lauren Serrano joins the program to discuss her time as an aide to the Chief of Naval Operations. Lauren is a Marine Intelligence Officer, operational planner, and Middle East Foreign Area Officer.
Download Sea Control 479 – The Life of a Flag Aide with Major Lauren Serrano
1. “Aides Are More than Bag Carriers,” by Major Lauren Serrano, Proceedings, July 2023.
Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Addison Pellerano.