Sea Control 479 – The Life of a Flag Aide with Major Lauren Serrano

Major Lauren Serrano joins the program to discuss her time as an aide to the Chief of Naval Operations. Lauren is a Marine Intelligence Officer, operational planner, and Middle East Foreign Area Officer.

1. “Aides Are More than Bag Carriers,” by Major Lauren Serrano, Proceedings, July 2023.

