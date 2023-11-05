By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Steve Murdoch joins us to discuss Scandinavian responses to great power war at sea in the 17th and 18th centuries. Steve is the Deputy Head of Department for the War Studies and Military History Department and Head of Division for the Military History Division at Swedish Defence University.

Download Sea Control 477 – Scandinavian Responses to Great Power War at Sea with Dr. Steve Murdoch

Links

1. Ideologies of Western Naval Power, c. 1500-1815, edited by J.D. Davies, Alan James, Gijs Rommelse,Routledge, 2019.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.