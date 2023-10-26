By Dr. Ed Salo

Dr. Jonathan Caverley joins the program to discuss AUKUS and what happens when naval procurement drives grand strategy. Jonathan is professor of strategic and operational research at the United States Naval War College.

Download Sea Control 474 – AUKUS, Naval Procurement, and Grand Strategy with Dr. Jonathan Caverley



Links

1. AUKUS: When naval procurement drives grand strategy, by Dr. Jonathan Caverley, International Journal: Canada’s Journal of Global Policy Analysis, September 2023. Dr. Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brian Kurukulasuriya.