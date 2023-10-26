Podcast

Sea Control 474 – AUKUS, Naval Procurement, and Grand Strategy with Dr. Jonathan Caverley

Leave a comment

By Dr. Ed Salo

Dr. Jonathan Caverley joins the program to discuss AUKUS and what happens when naval procurement drives grand strategy. Jonathan is professor of strategic and operational research at the United States Naval War College.

Download Sea Control 474 – AUKUS, Naval Procurement, and Grand Strategy with Dr. Jonathan Caverley


Links

1. AUKUS: When naval procurement drives grand strategy, by Dr. Jonathan Caverley, International Journal: Canada’s Journal of Global Policy Analysis, September 2023.

Dr. Ed Salo is  Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brian Kurukulasuriya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.