By Jared Samuelson

Andrew Young joins the program to discuss the history and future of British coastal forces. Andy is the Fellowship Director at the Royal Navy Strategic Studies Centre. His research interests include the development of amphibious doctrine and British strategic history.

Download Sea Control 471 – British Coastal Forces with Andrew Young

Links

1. (Re)Learning Old Tricks: The Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces Squadron, by Richard Skelton and Andrew Young, RUSI, July 6, 2023.

2. Sea Control 421 – Uncommon Courage: Yachtsmen Volunteers of World War 2 with Julia Jones, CIMSEC, March 23, 2023.

3. Sea Control 458 – Destroyer Diplomacy with Dr. Jayne Friend, CIMSEC, August 31, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.