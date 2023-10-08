By Ed Salo

Midshipman Natalie Schirmacher is a third year student at Villanova University and has studied abroad in Amman, Jordan and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her experiences in NROTC and studying abroad led her to write for Proceedings about the need for more variety in study abroad programs.

Download Sea Control 469 – The Importance of Studying Abroad with Midshipman Natalie Schirmacher

Links

1. “The Navy’s Study-Abroad Programs Need Better Variety,” by Natalie Schirmacher, Proceedings, February 2023.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Nathan Miller edited and produced this episode.