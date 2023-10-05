By Jared Samuelson

Mike Glynn joins the podcast to discuss the history and future of airborne anti-submarine warfare. Mike is a veteran U.S. Navy submarine hunting pilot. He has logged 2,500 flight hours during multiple deployments worldwide and holds qualifications in the P-8A, P-3C, and T-45C aircraft. He has served as an anti-submarine warfare mission commander, instructor pilot, submarine operations planner, and anti-submarine warfare watch officer.

Download Sea Control 468 – Airborne ASW with Mike Glynn

Links

1. Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare From the First World War to the Present Day, by Michael E. Glynn, Frontline Books, May 15, 2022.

2. Fighter Combat – Tactics and Maneuvering, by Robert Shaw, United States Naval Institute Press, 1985.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brendan Costello.