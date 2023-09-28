By Jared Samuelson

Benjamin Van Horrick and Steven Bancroft discuss their work in the Pacific with Task Force 76/3 and re-imagining command and control relationships.

Benjamin is a Marine Corps logistics officer, and the current logistics operations officer for Task Force 76/3. Steven is the future operations officer for TF 76/3.

Download Sea Control 466 – Deliberate Campaigning in the Pacific with Benjamin Van Horrick and Steven Bancroft



1. “A Strait Too Far: How a Deliberate Campaigning Approach in the Pacific Can Make Beijing Think Twice,” by Benjamin Van Horrick, War on the Rocks, June 5, 2023.

2. “Creating a Sea Change: TF 76/3, Adaptation, Experimentation, and the Joint Force,” by Steven Bancroft and Benjamin Van Horrick, Modern War Institute, March 1, 2023.

3. “The Complicated Legacy of Jean Larteguy’s “The Centurions” and America’s Post-9/11 Wars,” by Benjamin Van Horrick, Modern War Institute, August 30, 2023.

4. The Chinese Invasion Threat, by Ian Easton, Eastbridge Books, April 2019.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Addison Pellerano.