Sea Control 464 – The Newport Manual with Dr. James Kraska and Professor Pete Pedrozo

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. James Kraska and Professor Pete Pedrozo join us to discuss the Newport Manual on the Law of Naval Warfare.

Dr. Kraska is chair and Charles H. Stockton Professor of International Maritime Law in the Stockton Center for International Law at the U.S. Naval War College.

Professor Pedrozo is the Howard S. Levie Professor on the Law of Armed Conflict, U.S. Naval War College, Stockton Center for International Law.

Links

1. The Newport Manual on the Law of Naval Warfare, by James Kraska, Pete Pedrozo, et al., International Law Studies, U.S. Naval War College, 2023.

2. “Radioactive Tsunamis: Nuclear Torpedo Drones and Their Legality in War,” by Pete Pedrozo, CIMSEC, September 4, 2023.

3. San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea.

