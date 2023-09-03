By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Tim Choi joins the program to discuss his dissertation, “Controlling the Northern Seas: The Influence of Exclusive Economic Zones on the Development of Norwegian, Danish, and Canadian Naval Forces.”

Dr. Tim Choi is a Research Fellow at the North American and Arctic Defence and Research Network.

Download Sea Control 459 – The Influence of EEZs on Norwegian, Danish, and Canadian Naval Forces with Dr. Tim Choi



Jonathan Selling edited and produced this episode.