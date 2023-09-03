By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Tim Choi joins the program to discuss his dissertation, “Controlling the Northern Seas: The Influence of Exclusive Economic Zones on the Development of Norwegian, Danish, and Canadian Naval Forces.”
Dr. Tim Choi is a Research Fellow at the North American and Arctic Defence and Research Network.
Download Sea Control 459 – The Influence of EEZs on Norwegian, Danish, and Canadian Naval Forces with Dr. Tim Choi
Links
1. “Controlling the Northern Seas: The Influence of Exclusive Economic Zones on the Development of Norwegian, Danish, and Canadian Naval Forces,” by Dr. Tim Choi, University of Calgary PRISM Repository, December 12, 2022.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
Jonathan Selling edited and produced this episode.