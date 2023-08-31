By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jayne Friend joins the program to discuss her article, “Destroyer Flag-Flying Visits, Civic Ceremony, Empire and Identity in interwar Britain.”

Dr. Jayne Friend is a naval historian at the University of Portsmouth specializing in the relationship between the Royal Navy, culture and identity within Britain.

Download Sea Control 458 – Destroyer Diplomacy in Interwar Britain with Dr. Jayne Friend



Links

1. “Destroyer Flag-Flying Visits, Civic Ceremony, Empire and Identity in interwar Britain,” by Dr. Jayne Friend, British Journal for Military History, Volume 7, Issue 2, July 2021.

