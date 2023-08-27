By Jared Samuelson

Hans Faber joins the program to discuss his blog, Frisia Coast Trail, and his recent adventures walking along the Wadden Sea. Faber hikes, reads, and writes. He works by accident as a civil servant in The Hague.

Download Sea Control 457 – Pirates and the Wadden Sea with Hans Faber

Links

1. “Yet another wayward archipelago,” by Hans Faber, Frisia Coast Trail, April 4, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Marie Williams edited and produced this episode.